App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 08:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

HPCL to invest Rs 74,000 crore in five years

The Navaratna company plans to invest around Rs 14,900 crore in the current fiscal, chairman Mukesh Kumar Surana told shareholders after the annual general meeting here Wednesday evening.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ONGC-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation(HPCL) is planning to invest around Rs 74,000 crore over the next five years to expand capacity.

The Navaratna company plans to invest around Rs 14,900 crore in the current fiscal, chairman Mukesh Kumar Surana told shareholders after the annual general meeting here Wednesday evening.

"We are focused on strengthening refining and marketing through expansion of our refining capacity, supply chain capabilities and customer reach.

Close

"In addition, the thrust is on creating new levers of growth by establishing a strong presence in petrochemicals, scaling up footprints in natural gas and expanding marketing overseas," he said.

related news

The company, whichowns and operates three refineries,has undertaken capacity expansion at refineries atVisakhapatnam and Mumbai.

The modernisation of the Visakhapatnam refinery will enhance capacity from 8.33 million tonnes to 15 mt.

The capacity of the Mumbai refinery is also being enhanced from 7.5 mt to 9.5 mt.

"On completion, these projects will enhance our profitability. We will have the capability to produce BS-VI fuels," he added.

Surana further said the 9 mt greenfield refinery-cum- petrochemical project coming up at Pachpadra in the Barmer district of Rajasthan has achieved significant progress.

"Engineering activity is in progress and construction has commenced. Financial closure has also been achieved for this project. The project is being implemented at a cost of Rs 43,129 crore," Surana said.

The company is, he said, laying a thrust on pipeline network expansion.

"Ongoing pipeline projects with total estimated investment of Rs 5,555 crore are in various stages of completion," he added.

The company also plans to build second-generation ethanol production facilities, and market compressed bio-gas.

Its net profit for fiscal 2019 stood at Rs 6,029 crore and gross refining margins (GRM) averaged at USD5.01 a barrel.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 08:42 am

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.