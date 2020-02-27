App
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 10:17 PM IST

HPCL sets up first EV charging station in Gujarat at Vadodara

Hindustan Petroleum will plan, develop and install EV charging facilities at suitable locations throughout the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has set up its first electric vehicle charging facility in Gujarat at Karelibag locality here. After inaugurating the facility on Thursday, HPCL Director (Marketing) Rakesh Misri told PTI that it is the first charging station set up by HPCL in Gujarat.

The EV stops will be equipped to charge two, three, and four-wheeler vehicles. With the installation of public charging stations, the range anxiety of EV owners is expected to reduce, which will increase the adoption of electric mobility.

Close

Increased access to charging infrastructure is vital for the uptake of electric mobility across the entire EV ecosystem Misri said.

HPCL will also establish more visibility of charging infrastructure, sending a signal to the general public that India's electric mobility vision is being realised in full potential said Misri.
First Published on Feb 27, 2020 10:10 pm

tags #Business #Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

