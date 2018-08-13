HPCL seeks shareholder nod to raise Rs 12,000 crore via NCDs/bonds

State-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) has sought shareholder nod to raise Rs 12,000 crore by selling debentures and bonds, according to its FY18 annual report.

“Approval of the members of the company by way of special resolution is sought for private placement of unsecured/secured redeemable non-convertible bonds (NCDs)/debentures up to Rs 12,000 crore (from domestic as well as overseas markets) in aggregate during the period of one year from the date of passing the special resolution by the members,” HPCL said in its annual report.

While addressing shareholders, MK Surana, Chairman and Managing Director of HPCL, said the company has planned large-scale investments for enhancing the refining capacities and building a marketing infrastructure to leverage the high demand potential and capitalise on the growth opportunities in the hydrocarbon sector, according to a report by the Mint.

The company plans to set up petroleum, oil and lubricants depots, liquefied petroleum gas plants, aviation service facilities and lube blending plants in FY19. It is also exploring opportunities to grow its lubricants business across Asia, West Asia, and Africa.

“A detailed market entry strategy has been worked out and a concrete business plan is being developed for these countries,” said the report.

HPCL has formed a unit — HPCL Middle East FZCO — at the Dubai Airport Free Zone Area in the United Arab Emirates to execute its plans. The company has also appointed a distributor in Myanmar to start sales. “Corporation has plans to significantly increase the lube sales volume in Myanmar,” it added.

The firm is ramping up its output from various units to meet the growing fuel demand. Under the Visakh Refinery Modernization Project (VRMP), HPCL is expanding its refinery in Visakhapatnam to 15 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) from 8.33 mmtpa.

In Mumbai, it is expanding its refinery to 9.5 mmtpa from 7.5 mmtpa. And in Delhi, the firm is expanding the Mundra-Delhi pipeline (MDPL), Visakh-Vijayawada-Secunderabad pipeline (VVSPL) and Ramanmandi-Bahadurgarh pipeline (RBPL). It is also planning to extend the new extension pipeline from Palanpur to Vadodara with associated terminal facilities and the Vijayawada Dharmapuri pipeline.

The move will enable the company to produce Bharat Stage-VI grade petrol and diesel.