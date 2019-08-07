App
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 10:10 PM IST | Source: Reuters

HPCL plans to shut some secondary units at refineries in 2019/20

HPCL also plans to shut a gasoline deslphuriser at its 150,000 bpd Mumbai refinery in the western state of Maharashtra for 15-20 days in December, he added.

State-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp plans to shut some secondary units at its Mumbai and Vizag refineries in the current fiscal year in order to be able sell Euro-VI compliant fuel from April, its chairman M. K. Surana said on Wednesday.

The refiner plans to shut units that improve gasoline specs and a diesel hydro desulphuriser at its 166,000 barrels per day (bpd) Vizag refinery in southern India from early September to the end of October for upgrades, he said.

The refiner had shut a 70,000 bpd crude unit at the Mumbai refinery in April for 23 days, he said, adding the company has no further plans to shut crude units at its two refineries in 2019/20.

First Published on Aug 7, 2019 09:47 pm

