you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HPCL in talks with ONGC to merge MRPL with itself: Report

HPCL, which owns 17 percent stake in MRPL, is in discussion with ONGC for a transfer of shares. ONGC holds a 71.63 percent stake in MRPL

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) is in talks with parent Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to merge its subsidiary Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) with itself, The Hindu reported.

HPCL, which owns 17 percent stake in MRPL, is in discussion with ONGC for a transfer of shares. ONGC holds a 71.63 percent stake in MRPL.

The move has been seen as beneficial for HPCL in many ways.

"With MRPL, we can unload crude at Mangalore and get freight advantage. We have a big R&D facility in Mangalore. We have refinery in Vizag in the East Coast, Mumbai in West Coast, Bathinda in North and Mangalore in South. We can integrate facilities and create lots of synergies," HPCL Chairman Mukesh Kumar Surana told the news daily.

However, the merger is under discussion at the moment and no timeline has been decided as yet. "We are in discussions with ONGC on this as the decision of three boards are involved and we are progressing on that," Surana was quoted as saying.

HPCL intends to invest around Rs 75,000 crore as capital expenditure over the next five years, of which around Rs 8,425 crore will be invested this financial year.

Out of the total amount, Rs 33,303 has been earmarked for refinery expansion, Rs 29,554 crore for marketing, Rs 774 crore for renewables and research and development, and Rs 12,000 crore for joint ventures.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 01:09 pm

