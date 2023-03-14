 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

HPCL in pact to manufacture Chevron's lubricants

PTI
Mar 14, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

The agreement provides for "Caltex-branded lubricants to be manufactured, distributed, and marketed in India by HPCL".

HPCL

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has entered into an agreement to manufacture, distribute and market lubricants of global supermajor Chevron in India, the two companies said on Tuesday.

"Chevron Brands International LLC (Chevron), a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, has entered into a long-term trademark licensing agreement with HPCL. This collaboration encompasses the licensing, production, distribution, and marketing of Chevron's lubricant products under the Caltex brand, including Chevron's proprietary Havoline and Delo branded lubricant product," they said in a statement.

The agreement provides for "Caltex-branded lubricants to be manufactured, distributed, and marketed in India by HPCL".

HPCL already has its own brand of lubricants and this would be in addition to the existing ones.