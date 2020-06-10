App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 09:11 AM IST | Source: Reuters

HPCL delays $3 billion Vizag refinery expansion: Source

The state-run refiner had planned to complete the 209.28 billion rupee ($2.77 billion) expansion in July that will nearly double the capacity of the coastal plant to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 166,000 bpd.

Reuters
 
 
India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp has pushed back the completion of a billion-dollar expansion at southeastern Vizag refinery to at least October-November due to a labour shortage and monsoon rains, a company source said.

More details to follow

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 09:07 am

tags #Business #Companies #Vizag refinery

