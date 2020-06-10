HPCL delays $3 billion Vizag refinery expansion: Source

The state-run refiner had planned to complete the 209.28 billion rupee ($2.77 billion) expansion in July that will nearly double the capacity of the coastal plant to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 166,000 bpd.
Reuters
India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp has pushed back the completion of a billion-dollar expansion at southeastern Vizag refinery to at least October-November due to a labour shortage and monsoon rains, a company source said.
The state-run refiner had planned to complete the 209.28 billion rupee ($2.77 billion) expansion in July that will nearly double the capacity of the coastal plant to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 166,000 bpd.More details to follow
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 10, 2020 09:07 am