Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 10:58 AM IST | Source: Reuters

HPCL chief says falling rupee will push up borrowing cost

"Volatile rupee is not good for any refiner because there is a time lag between purchase of crude and sale of finished goods," said he said.

India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) chairman M.K.Surana said on Friday that the falling rupee will push up its borrowing costs.

On Friday the Indian rupee slipped below 74 to the dollar for the first time in over 16 months.

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 10:50 am

