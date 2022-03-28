English
    HP to buy audio products maker Poly for $1.7 billion

    The deal offers $40 for each share of Poly, a premium of about 53 percent to the company's last closing price.

    March 28, 2022 / 05:51 PM IST
    HP Inc said on Monday it would buy audio and video products maker Poly for $1.7 billion in cash, a move that would help it take advantage of the electronic products boom sparked by hybrid working.

    The deal offers $40 for each share of Poly, a premium of about 53 percent to the company's last closing price.

    Including debt, the purchase is valued at $3.3 billion.

    The buyout will strengthen HP's industry opportunity in hybrid work solutions and position the company for long-term growth, it said.

    The deal is expected to close by the end of 2022.
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 05:40 pm
