How Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath Is Redefining Investing Across Asset Classes

Zerodha has received in-principle approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to start its asset management company (AMC). Taking to Twitter, Kamath posted, “So, we just got our in-principle approval for our AMC (MF) license. I guess now comes the hard part." In this video, we showcase the rise of Nithin Kamath from an F&O trader to being the Founder of India's largest brokerage firm.

