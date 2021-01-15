How to use UPI to apply for bonds: 6 simple steps

Investing in debentures or bonds has never been this easy. Now, you may via UPI from the comfort of your home.

Investors may submit the bid-cum-application form in UPI through eligible intermediaries and stock exchanges (App/Web interface).

Retail investors also have the option to submit the applications directly to the ASBA Banks (SCSBs) or use the facility of linked online trading, demat and bank accounts.

Here is how to subscribe to IPOs in six simple steps

-Create UPI ID with any of the IPO-enabled BHIm UPI apps.

-Initiate IPO requests by selecting blocks using UPI from the intermediary or stock exchange interface.

-Check notification on your BHIM UPI app and approve.

-Check application details and proceed.

-Enter UPI PIN to approve the mandate block.

-Fund block successful.