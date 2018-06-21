How to make changes to name and other details on PAN card

Everyone has experienced a typo in their ID cards or other documents and most of us go ahead without ever getting it corrected.

Ever since the government made linking Aadhaar cards with PAN cards mandatory, people have been running about trying to get any mismatched information rectified. If the data on both cards do not match, it could lead to problems in the future.

Changing details on a PAN card can now be done online as well. Here is how to go about it:

The first thing to do is visit the National Securities Depository Limited's (NSDL) website. Once here, click the drop down menu under Application type and select Changes or correction in existing PAN data/Reprint of PAN card. Fill in all the correct details, enter the captcha code to prove you are human and then hit Submit.

Once submission is over, the next step involves choosing how PAN documents should be submitted. The e-KYC option needs an Aadhaar card, the e-Sign option needs scanned images of the documents submitted or the documents can be physically sent to the nearest NSDL collection centre. Choose the most suitable option and hit Next.

Fill out the details on the next page carefully, especially ones marked with a red asterisk. All details should exactly match the ones on the Aadhaar card and select which field requires the appropriate correction.

The next step is filling in address details followed by uploading and submitting accepted proof of identity, age and address.

If the proof submitted is an Aadhaar card, then the Aadhaar number will have to be entered in order to proceed.

After hitting Submit, a preview of the application form will pop up. Verify all details, make any necessary changes and then proceed towards payment.

The processing fee is different for addresses within and outside India: Rs 110 from domestic addresses and Rs 1,020 for addresses outside the country.

Payment can be made through a demand draft, debit or credit cards or net banking.

A demand draft (if used) should be in favour of NSDL - PAN and payable at Mumbai.

After clicking Pay confirm, a page will appear indicating whether the transaction was successful or not. If yes, a transaction number and a bank reference number will be shown. Both should be saved and then choose Continue.

The next step will be authenticating via Aadhaar. Tick the box and then Authenticate.

If the personal details match those in the Aadhaar card, click Continue with e-Sign/e-KYC.

Generate OTP, enter it and then hit Submit.

The next page will feature the application as it was submitted. This can either be downloaded directly from the page or from the acknowledgement email.

The new PAN card will be printed and sent to the address provided.

This is the entire process on how to make changes to a PAN card to match it with the Aadhaar.