How to link Aadhaar to UMANG app

Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) is an app launched by the Government of India to provide access to various government services using a single platform. It provides all e-Gov services ranging from local to central government bodies and other citizen-centric services like Digilocker and Aadhaar. UMANG is available on all Android, iOS and Windows devices and is yet another initiative to propagate the digital India move.

Here we would learn how to link your Aadhaar to the UMANG app.

Register using Aadhaar number:

Launch the UMANG app on your mobile devices. Click 'New User' and the 'Select Registration Mode' screen will appear. After clicking on 'Aadhaar Number', you will be redirected to the registration screen. Proceed to enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number here.

Select the “I, the holder of Aadhaar, hereby give my consent to MeitY to use my Aadhaar number, OTP/biometric for e-KYC with UIDAI for the purpose of availing services through UMANG. I have understood that my biometrics/One Time Password (OTP) is encrypted and will not be stored and will be submitted to UIDAI only for the purpose of this transaction." checkbox.

You can verify your Aadhaar details by either using OTP or biometric device.

How to verify Aadhaar details using OTP:

After you select the 'Verify using OTP' option, the 'Mobile Number Verification' screen will appear. Enter the six-digit OTP that you will receive on the Aadhaar registered mobile number. If the OTP is correct, the 'Set MPIN' (mobile Personal Identification Number) screen will appear. Over here, enter the four-digit 'MPIN' which is basically your password and re-enter it in confirm MPIN.

You will now be redirected to the 'Security Question' screen, which will help you recover your account, in case required. Select the security questions and provide answers. Now, click the proceed icon to get to the 'Profile Information' screen. Your Aadhaar profile details will be displayed here.

Enter other details and click 'SAVE & PROCEED' or click 'SKIP' to add details later. Your UMANG registration process is complete and UMANG home screen will appear.

How to verify Aadhaar details using a biometric device:

Connect a biometric device that is supported by the UMANG app and select the 'Verify Using Biometric' option. A pop-up will appear through which you can choose the biometric device connected to your phone.

NOTE: Currently UMANG app only supports two biometric devices- Morpho MSO and Mantra MFS 100.

Once you scan your finger, a confirmation message will appear and you will be redirected to the 'Set MPIN' screen. Here onwards, the process is similar to the one followed using the OTP option.