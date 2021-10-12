How to lease a Volkswagen Taigun by paying monthly installments

The Taigun is the first locally developed product by Volkswagen under the Rs 8000 crore India 2.0 programme. (Image: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen India has announced that its latest mid-size SUV offering, the Taigun, can be owned via a subscription aka short lease model, for a monthly fee. The brand has partnered with Orix, a car leasing company that will handle everything from insurance renewal to maintenance and resale of the car.

The car can be leased for a period of 24, 36 or 48 months, for a monthly sum of Rs 28,000. The subscription plan is being offered by 30 dealerships across seven cities.

For a short ownership period like two years, the compounded subscription cost comes up to Rs 6.72 lakh, with the brand taking care of resale while offering the customer the option of “upgrading or returning the car at their convenience”. If bought the conventional way, the Taigun can cost between Rs 10.5 lakh and Rs 17.5 lakh.

Given that Rs 28,000 is the starting point of the subscription plan, the costs get higher as you move up the variant hierarchy. For example, a two-year subscription plan of the top-end Taigun GT Plus DSG, for Rs 15,000 km a year, is a princely Rs 59,551, in Mumbai. This translates to Rs 7.14 lakh for a year.

In most metros, including Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai, the lowest subscription rate for the base model ranges between Rs 35,000 and Rs 39,000. Of course, the entire VW range in India can be subscribed to, with the likes of the Polo and the Vento costing much less.

It’s hard to assess the value of such a deal, given that the Taigun is new to the market, and its depreciation rate is yet to be determined. The details of just how soon the leasing agreement can be terminated before the stipulated 24-month period also bear closer inspection.

According to the brand’s website, there are quick and convenient foreclosure options. VW India has also stated that the customer will have to lease the car for a minimum period of 12 months.

The interested party, at the time of signing the lease agreement, will have been informed about the foreclosure options by Orix, and having agreed to those terms, a customer can drive away in a brand new VW of their choice.

Subscription or leasing plans have become increasingly popular over the last few years, with brands like Maruti Suzuki, Skoda, Hyundai, Skoda, Honda, Mahindra, Tata, Toyota, MG, Jeep etc, all offering leasing plans with the aid of their respective leasing partners.