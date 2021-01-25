MARKET NEWS

Why US market has Indian investors’ attention

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2021 / 04:22 PM IST

Last year, the Indian market rallied by about 15 percent while the US market surged by roughly 16 percent. Ergo, it makes sense for investors to diversify. Presaging the interest of Indian investors, many brokers enabled investments into overseas markets. You must submit copies of a voter ID/PAN Card and Aadhaar Card as the address proof to invest abroad. Investments into the US markets are made through RBI’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme. Every Indian can transfer up to $250,000 a year overseas. Three taxes—Dividend Tax, Capital Gains Tax, and STCG, and Tax Credited at Source—come into play here.

Applicable Taxes for US Investments
first published: Jan 25, 2021 03:53 pm

