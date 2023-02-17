How to build math fundamentals and banish the fear of numbers among children

Note to readers: HowTo is a series designed to give our readers an edge in matters of competitiveness, upskilling and knowledge gathering. Essayed in a lucid, snackable format, the series acts as a tutorial. In this feature, we offer simple steps to build solid math fundamentals and develop tools to thrive in the subject at a later stage. This is the first article in a two-part series.

“In a world where data is everywhere and statistics underpin every job, our children’s jobs will require more analytical skills than ever before. And letting our children out into the world without those skills is letting our children down.”

—Rishi Sunak, the UK Prime Minister in his first speech of 2023

Get youngsters to pursue mathematics until the age of 18. That is Sunak’s mantra for skilling UK’s youngsters and helping them enter the workforce. For decades, we have harboured the notion that mathematics is not everyone’s cup of tea. The theory was that mathematics was only for the gifted and many of us believed that. Let’s examine this in detail.

Math is integral to life Whether you like math or not its relevance is unquestionable. Monthly budgeting, banking, insurance and personal finance require some basic knowledge of numbers. The problem is many students tend to develop math anxiety early in their life. Related stories Buy Filatex India; target of Rs 52: KR Choksey

Darlington Jose Hector is a Senior Journalist