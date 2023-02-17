 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

How to build math fundamentals and banish the fear of numbers among children

Darlington Jose Hector
Feb 17, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST

To strengthen math foundation, tutors should emphasise the 'Why' and adopt a more visual approach

Math anxiety is for real. Making learning fun can help students overcome fear of numbers. (Image: Unsplash)

Note to readers: HowTo is a series designed to give our readers an edge in matters of competitiveness, upskilling and knowledge gathering. Essayed in a lucid, snackable format, the series acts as a tutorial. In this feature, we offer simple steps to build solid math fundamentals and develop tools to thrive in the subject at a later stage. This is the first article in a two-part series.

“In a world where data is everywhere and statistics underpin every job, our children’s jobs will require more analytical skills than ever before. And letting our children out into the world without those skills is letting our children down.”

—Rishi Sunak, the UK Prime Minister in his first speech of 2023

Get youngsters to pursue mathematics until the age of 18. That is Sunak’s mantra for skilling UK’s youngsters and helping them enter the workforce. For decades, we have harboured the notion that mathematics is not everyone’s cup of tea. The theory was that mathematics was only for the gifted and many of us believed that. Let’s examine this in detail.