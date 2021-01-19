How to avail SBI, PNB doorstep banking services

live bse live

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way banks operate. India's largest lenders State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) have started offering doorstep banking services to their customers who now prefer to bank mostly from the comfort of their homes.

With the digital modes of banking and doorstep banking facility, financial transactions have become seamless and hassle-free.

"To avail SBI's banking facilities at your doorstep Register for doorstep banking today! To know more: https://bank.sbi/dsb Toll-Free no. 1800 1037 188 or 1800 1213 721," SBI said in a tweet.

10 things to know about SBI's Doorstep Banking (DSB) Services:

- Customers need to call toll free number 1800111103 between 9 am to 4 pm on working days from their registered mobile number to avail this SBI's doorstep delivery service.

- Last four digit of savings bank/current account number for which doorstep banking service is registered should be entered by the customer once the call is connected.

- The call shall be forwarded to Contact Centre Agent after the initial verification, who after the second/additional verification, shall record the request.

- Detail of request and preferred time of service delivery has to be provided by the customer.

- An SMS with Case ID and request type will be sent to the customer's registered mobile number once the request is accepted.

- Doorstep Banking Agent will receive the request and then he will contact the customer and fix an appointment.

- The Doorstep Banking Agent (DSA), at the given time shall visit the registered address of the customer and show his Photo ID card and officially valid document (OVD).

- Doorstep Banking Agent will also verify the identity of the customer through Photo ID and OVD of the customer.

- The service request shall be initiated in the Doorstep Banking web portal in the mobile carried by the DSB Agent. Customers shall input Case ID and Verification Code in the web portal to initiate the transaction.

- The customer will receive SMS for the completion of the transaction.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated Doorstep Banking Services by Public Sector Banks (PSBs).

Doorstep pick-up services provided by SBI:

-Cheques

- New cheque book requisition slips

-Life Certificate (Jeewan Praman): This service will be available from next month (1 November 2020)

-Cash delivery

Doorstep delivery services provided by SBI:

-Term deposit receipts

-Account statement

-Drafts/Form 16 certificate

-Cash pick up

Financial services charges for Doorstep Banking Services:

-Cash deposit- Rs 75/-+ GST

-Cash payment / withdrawal- Rs 75/- + GST

-Pick up of Cheque/Instrument- Rs 75/- + GST

-Pick up of Cheque Book Requisition Slip- Rs 75/- + GST

Non-financial Services charges for Doorstep Banking Services:

-Term Deposit Advice & Statement of Account (Savings Bank Account) - Free

-Statement of Current Account ( Duplicate) Rs 100/- + GST

Doorstep Banking Services - The limits for cash transactions are as follows:

Cash pick up (Deposit) -Per day Transaction allowed - 1

Per Transaction cash limit (maximum) - Rs 20,000

Per Transaction cash limit (minimum) - Rs 1,000

Cash Delivery (Withdrawal) - Per day Transaction allowed - 1

Per Transaction cash limit (maximum) - Rs 20,000

Per Transaction cash limit (minimum) - Rs 1,000

Salient Features of PNB doorstep banking facility:

-PNB offers doorstep banking services to its customers (Individual/Corporate) for pick up of cash from their premises/offices where proper KYC procedures have been followed.

-Customers have to just fill in the enrolment form and execute an agreement with its branch to avail the facility.

-The cash is picked-up within normal business hours of the Bank.

-Complimentary pickup of Cheques is allowed, along with cash pick-up.

Customer may opt any of the following options

On-call pick up: Bank`s representative visits customer's residence or office on his request, which may be lodged through telephone/fax.

Beat pick up: Bank`s representative visits customer's residence or office daily for pick- up of Cash.

Free of cost option: Customers who agree to keep desired float balance in their SF/CA account are waived off all charges for cash pick-up

Benefits

No need to visit a branch for depositing cash

Secured and insured

Timely pick up of cash

Low service charges