How the virus upset Vistara’s big flight plans for London Heathrow

Vistara on August 18 said it will fly to London Heathrow from New Delhi. It caught few by surprise because the airline has been preparing for such an action.

But the circumstances leading up to flight announcement and commencement of flights is anything but normal. The airline received its first of six B787-9 Dreamliner aircraft at the end of February. The next was to follow soon but only landed this month as almost the entire world went into a lockdown starting April due to the COVID19 pandemic.

While it was a no brainer that Vistara with its premium positioning would look to fly to London and specifically to London Heathrow, the last two seasons (including the ongoing summer schedule) has seen its slot applications being rejected at London Heathrow. The airport is one of the most sought after and also one of the most congested in the world. On this backdrop, it is an achievement for the airline to manage to start its long-haul wide body international operations with a flight to London Heathrow - also a home to its code share partner British Airways.

What typically happens before a route is launched?

A lot of analysis goes into deciding which route should be launched. The India - UK market has always been sought after and right from Air Sahara - every full service carrier in the country which could start international flights, opted to fly to London! Even IndiGo and Spicejet have time and again filed slots at various airports in the London Area, indicating their ambition to reach London!

But before a long-haul route can be launched, teams look at various options and vet it across departments where the potential yields, competition, reaction by competition to a new carrier, product vis a vis competition, connections, feeder traffic, code share opportunities are looked at. Once every stakeholder is satisfied, the process starts to obtain regulatory approvals, fulfil criteria and legalities at the destination airport and country and formally ask for slots at both the airports.

No sooner does this process start than there starts another process parallelly—on the commercial side. A long-haul route has potential to burn a lot of cash in a short period of time due to the length of the flight. This involves thinking of the launch offer, launch planning with help from the airport, joint marketing if any and definitely tying with a General Sales Agent (GSA) or opting to open own sales office and recruiting people to drive sales. Commercial teams also have to work to get the flights listed on online portals and offer sweet deals to ensure that the booking is not one sided and there remains a fair balance.

Airport teams look for office space, counter space and signage at prominent locations since a new airline is not widely known and passengers would find it difficult to navigate. There also remains a preference for Terminals at airports like Heathrow where there are more than one terminals with Star Alliance members all at one terminal for better connections amongst each other!

The rest of the legwork is done by teams which look after long term deals for the crew to stay, catering to ensure that the menu and quality is in line with what is catered on the in-bound leg, engineering and maintenance teams who look for risk mitigation in case something major is to breakdown while the aircraft is away and liaison teams which work with airports in the region to look for alternate airports in case of emergency or diversions due to bad weather at destination airport.

This typically involves meeting in person, inspecting facilities, running audits and building bonds in the process. With aircraft and crew 9 or 10 hours away, all these bonds which are built become the lifeline in times of crisis!

Cut to COVID-19 times

With little or no travel possible until recently and even Airbus offering remote delivery options to have minimum people fly in to the delivery centres, times have changed drastically in the last six months. And it has not been the same either for the market or the airline.

With extra care to be taken, restrictions on how food is served or in-flight entertainment is handled, the core strength areas of many airlines have taken a backseat - including Vistara. Instead the focus has been single handedly on communicating to the potential passengers about the safety and precautions being taken.

Vistara’s launch of international services saw a flash mob dancing at Delhi and Mumbai, and wide body long haul could have been much more elaborate and splendorous, alas for COVID-19.

While the crew hotels, food, ground handling is important the sales channels would work on whatever is available with limited resources at hand! The market is no more the one with multiple connections, government rules around quarantine which are ever changing is stopping people from buying connecting flights, codeshare arrangements are not very popular again for the same reason and big bang marketing may not be the most prudent way to burn the cash in current times! As for the choice of Terminal, London Heathrow is operating with only two terminals currently instead of four! Such are the times.

Tail Note

The sorrow of not being able to launch with much fanfare dwarfs in front of getting a slot at London Heathrow and starting operations with the best foot forward! Current times have seen a lot of spurt in demand - at times uni directional, at times bi-directional making both sales and planning a difficult task.

While earlier the launch used to precede with a lot of marketing activity, inaugural fares and more. Currently, no amount of discounting is helping attract passengers, instead, it is about right-sizing capacity spread over the week so that operations remain cash positive.