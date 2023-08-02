How the Tata group’s mineral water brand outshone its salt business in Q1

NourishCo ended FY23 with net sales of Rs 621 crore. Sales are expected to cross Rs 1,000 crore by the end of FY24.

NourishCo, a brand selling mineral water and beverages, is outperforming Tata Consumer Products’ key businesses such as Tata salt, Sampann and Tata tea. NourishCo has grown 60 percent year on year to Rs 293 crore in the April-June quarter, which is the revenue highest growth rate in Tata Consumers Products’ portfolio, albeit on a smaller base. Tata Salt' revenues has increased 18 percent year-on-year in Q1FY24, whereas Tata Sampann's revenues has grown 51 percent year-on-year in Q1FY24. (image) Why is NourishCo...