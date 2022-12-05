 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How the new EB-5 Visa will empower you to pursue your American Dream 

Paresh Karia
Dec 05, 2022 / 02:31 PM IST

The new EB-5 program, backed by concurrent filing for a change of status, is an ideal tool for securing your future in the US. It will also release you from your dependence on universities/employers.  

One of the most significant changes in the EB-5 Visa program, is the concurrent filing for a change of status (Representative Image)

The popular EB-5 visa program, also known as the Green Card for investment, is back in a new avatar. The EB-5 Reforms and Integrity Act of 2022, popularly known as RIA, has brought many changes to the EB-5 program. These not only give the program more stability and longevity but also provide greater oversight to protect the interest of investors.

Some of the important changes in the program include: 

• Extension of the EB-5 Regional Center program for five years until September 30, 2027

• Concurrent filing of Adjustment of Status (I-485)

• The investment amount increased to $800,000 ($1,050,000 in case of non-Targeted Employment Area (TEA) projects

• Reservations of visas for Rural Areas, High Unemployment Areas, and Infrastructure projects