 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

How TCS is looking to double pay of existing staff, reduce disparity; HR head reveals

Debangana Ghosh
Apr 25, 2023 / 04:33 PM IST

According to TCS’ CHRO Milind Lakkad, employees across levels of experience are getting a chance to up-skill and double their packages with high-quality in-house programmes. Though annually only 10 percent of candidates have been able to clear this programme on the first attempt.

Milind Lakkad, CHRO, TCS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which employs over 600,000 people globally, is up-skilling in-house talent and evaluating them at a high bar to double their salaries.

The company finds this a better strategy than shelling out very high increments to new hires as the industry has started to come out of a pandemic-induced rally of high employee attrition and massive hikes of over 80-120 percent.

Milind Lakkad, chief human resources officer (CHRO), TCS, told Moneycontrol, “Those two years of instant gratification were definitely there. While we lost people because they were getting X percent more somewhere, we also hired people, not with that kind of increase but there was some increase definitely. We also ensured that internally people get the opportunity to upgrade their compensation through various initiatives, to reduce disparity internally.”

As the vicious cycle of attrition continued, TCS has sought an internal solution by enrolling more employees in its existing programmes across levels of experience to give them a chance to double their salaries — even if the bar of people managing to clear these high-level programmes in the first attempt is only around 10 percent a year.