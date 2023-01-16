 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Tata Steel turned to ‘diamond mining’ to retain talent: A walk-through with HR chief

Abhishek Sahu
Jan 16, 2023 / 01:20 PM IST

In an exclusive interaction with Moneycontrol, Atrayee Sanyal, VP of HRM at Tata Steel, talks about the evolving needs of talent in the manufacturing industry, ethical moonlighting, strategies for bringing down attrition and the four-tier focus on diversity.

People who are leaving Tata Steel and those joining it show that the flow of talent is suddenly becoming border-less, Atrayee Sanyal, VP of HR Management at Tata Steel, tells Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview.

Till date in FY23, managerial attrition is around 7-8 percent. However, the HR chief asserted that those who have assimilated into Tata Steel’s culture stay back. “From our core area of operations, maintenance, shared service, engineering, and projects, the attrition is very low,” she said.

The average age of employees at Tata Steel is around 41 years. “If they join at age 22, you would say people have lived around 19-20 years in the organisation,” Sanyal said. Currently, 92 percent of the senior leadership are those who have spent around 22-30 years on average at the company, depending on the leadership level.

Edited excerpts:

Q: How do you think the expectations of talent have changed in the heavy industry?

A: Earlier, we used to think that we are a protected company and that we will not get affected by people moving in and out, people wanting to do new things and being very choosy about their jobs. That has been proved wrong.