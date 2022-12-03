 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

How people with disability are defying the notion of ‘unconventional’ at the workplace

Abhishek Sahu
Dec 03, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST

Driven by a positive attitude, these people are also increasingly getting unstinting support from a host of companies that are taking the idea of inclusivity seriously.

(Image Credit: Pixabay)

Bani Walia believes that disability is the inability to see people as more. She was born with a condition where the radius bone and thumb in her right hand, along with the supporting bone in the left thumb, were missing.

“However, I did not let this deter me as I believe that life is all about having a purpose and creating meaningful experiences,” she told Moneycontrol.

Growing up with supportive friends and family, Walia joined digital consulting major Publicis Sapient three and a half years ago and is currently part of the policy and compliance group in the People Success Team.

She has been in different roles and continues to learn, unlearn and make mistakes, and yet she always feels empowered. Walia is among a few people with disability of PwD professionals making a mark in their respective industries and showcasing India Inc’s increased focus on inclusivity in the workplace.

“My only advice to people with disabilities is to embrace their differences and see the strength in their abilities. Having a positive mindset and being an advocate for oneself can unlock a mountain of opportunities,” Walia said.

Overcoming challenges