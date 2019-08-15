How much will you spend on a porcelain sculpture? Why owning a Lladro piece worth lakhs makes sense

Lladró, a Spanish luxury brand based in Valencia, creates such beautiful porcelain sculptures, lamps, candles and now jewellery, that owning a Lladro piece as a collectible makes so much sense. Since 1953, the brand has been a symbol of creativity and excellence in porcelain art across the globe. Their sculptures are considered a celebration of the best moments of life and are inspired by dreams, traditions, art and fantasy, with a timeless story behind each sculpture.

Take a look at the Carnival in Venice stunner and you will see something that needs to be preserved through the ages. Almost like a Bernini or a Michelangelo work of art, only obviously, more affordable and available!

Lladro's Mumbai Store Director Vinita Bist gave CNBC-TV18.com some pointers on their best-selling products and if they appreciate in value. So heed her advice and buy some pretty porcelain, which will make for a great-looking investment and a nice party conversation piece, at the same time.

Which are your best-selling products?

Lithophone’s Votive light /perfume candles is a good gifting choice along with other general categories like Indian (sculpture) pieces. Jewellery is a new concept and will take time to be accepted by the client.

Who are your regular buyers?

The starting range for a sculpture is Rs 11,000 and can go up to Rs 1.80 crore. To buy a Lladro product, you should have love and taste for art. There is no specific income bracket that one needs to belong to in order to possess a Lladro piece. Our clients range from corporates, politicians, Bollywood celebs, tourists and HNI clients, along with other general categories.

What's the resale value of your sculptures/light fixtures/jewellery?

Resale value for Indian pieces are more than other general pieces, as Indian limited edition pieces get sold out fast. On an average, there is a price appreciation of 8-10 percent annually on all pieces. For eg: The Lord Ganesha statue was launched in the year 2000 and was priced at Rs 65,000. It was a Limited Edition of 2,000 units only. It sold out within 6 months. Now the same piece will fetch you Rs 15-18 lakh! On the other hand, there is no resale value for light fixtures and jewellery as these are functional items.

Is the second-hand market a good place to buy? Do you provide guarantee for second-hand products?

I would always suggest buying from a company-owned store, as your purchase will get register under LAP. In the secondary market, there is no assurance programme or guarantee for second hand products.

Is there any depreciation in the value of a Lladro product?

No, it always appreciates except for lighting fixtures and jewellery.

How can we tell genuine Lladro figurines from the fakes?

Every Lladro piece is embossed with a Lladro logo at the bottom of the piece and none can replicate the same. Look for the bow-tied tulip logo before you buy a product.

Do you make sculptures on demand, if it's out-of-stock?

If the piece is active, it can be procured from Spain. But if the piece is discontinued, it cannot be made on demand. Every year, we discontinue a few products, to make way for new designs.

So, head over to their store or check out www.lladro.com and start your collection today. You may soon realise you are spoilt for choice.

Manali Rohinesh is a freelance writer who explores financial and non-financial subjects that pique her interest.