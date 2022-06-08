GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
How many rate hikes will the RBI undertake going ahead? | Markets with Santo & CJ
Moneycontrol Video
Jun 08, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST
SGX Nifty indicates a positive start ahead of RBI policy. How many rate hikes will the central bank undertake going ahead? Why are these five stocks on Santo & CJ's radar? Let’s find out!
first published: Jun 8, 2022 08:25 am
