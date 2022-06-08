 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

How many rate hikes will the RBI undertake going ahead? | Markets with Santo & CJ

Moneycontrol Video
Jun 08, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST

SGX Nifty indicates a positive start ahead of RBI policy. How many rate hikes will the central bank undertake going ahead? Why are these five stocks on Santo & CJ's radar? Let’s find out!

Moneycontrol Video
TAGS: #Markets With Snato And CJ #stock markets #video
first published: Jun 8, 2022 08:25 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.