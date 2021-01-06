How Indian aviation clawed its way back inch by inch after being grounded

As the month, year and decade drew to a close, India recorded a streak of over 2 lakh domestic passengers per day for 42 days at a stretch. December recorded 71.43 lakh passengers, just 55 percent of what was seen last December. Flights operated in the domestic sector stood at 67 percent of last December.

The numbers may look lower, but a recovery does look firmly in sight since the country has gone back only seven years by passenger numbers, while aviation has seen a setback of nearly two decades globally.

What do the numbers say?

Without two full months of operations, India clocked 628.28 lakh passengers in 2020. The numbers are close to those clocked in 2013 when domestic air traffic stood at 614.26 lakh passengers.

The year 2013 was the first full year of operations after the demise of Kingfisher Airlines and ironically 2020 happens to be the first full year after the suspension of a major airline in 2019. Yet, traffic was resilient even amid the pandemic and seems to be a sign of a robust domestic market built over the last five years.

Traffic more than doubled between 2013 and 2019, even though the fleet grew only 65 percent. Regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) releases fleet data by financial year while passenger data is released by calendar year, making a correct correlation difficult. However, at the end of March 2014, the combined fleet in India stood at 395 commercial aircraft. Air India group operated 125 of these — 96 through Air India, 21 with Air India Express and 8 with Air India regional.

Among private airlines, Jet Airways had 101 aircraft, 12 of which were with Jetlite. IndiGo had 77, while Spicejet, Go Air and Air Costa had 58, 18 and 4, respectively.

When flights were grounded across the country in March, airlines in India had over 650 aircraft, with IndiGo, Vistara and AirAsia India having added more to their fleet over the years.

Why has India performed better?

India may not have exactly have performed better than everybody else. Markets such as China are back to pre-Covid-19 levels while certain smaller markets have done better than India. However, the market size in India had seen tremendous growth in the last five years after a plateau in the past and that has helped the numbers not slide further.

While the initial expectation was that passengers would avoid flights even after restart, it turned out to be the safest option even as States changed regulations, demanded a negative RT-PCR result or restricted flights from certain destinations. This was largely due to a mix of revenge tourism, businesses clawing back to match demand and higher recovery rates among patients in the country.

The fare cap has helped both passengers and airlines to an extent. While airfares peak during Diwali, especially with passengers visiting hometowns or holiday destinations, an upper cap on fares meant that it still remained affordable and airfares were not going through the roof. This helped the entire travel ecosystem.

There remains an argument that an upper fare cap essentially does not let airlines earn their due during peak periods but it comes with a lower limit, which helped stop airlines jostling to undercut each other and grab the same passenger, draining funds already in short supply.

What is the future?

Last August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to visit 15 domestic tourist places by 2022. With international borders all but closed, this could become a reality. New routes, new stations, new aircraft and new infrastructure are coming up at a fast pace and the initial gloom is giving way to some hope, with emergency vaccination expected to start soon.

While the Minister for Civil Aviation had been hopeful of a total recovery, initially by Diwali and later by the year-end, India could only achieve 71 percent of its pre-Covid flight level and 60 percent of pre-Covid passenger numbers. Without international travel, a full recovery will take time since about 10-15 percent of passengers are transit passengers. But a recovery by Q3 of calendar year 2021 does appear to be in sight, even more than before.