How ‘gaming' the system can help SMEs grow business

In today's competitive business landscape, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) must constantly seek innovative ways to improve employee productivity and problem-solving abilities. When resources are limited, it is even more critical to find solutions that are out of the box and impactful. The assumption that tech will solve all such issues is a myth.

We have all seen how expensive CRM solutions almost never delivered the best customer experiences, ERP solutions did not solve all the supply chain hassles and digitization didn’t result in seamless marketing solutions.

Surprisingly, one effective and often overlooked method lies in incorporating games and play into the workplace. Something even big companies have not used much in the face of economic setbacks or the pandemic. Playful activities, both physical and digital, have proven to ignite creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking among employees. Let us see how playing games can significantly enhance employee productivity and problem-solving abilities in SMEs.

1 Boosting employee engagement and motivation

Engaged and motivated employees are more likely to be productive, and will contribute positively to an organisation's success. Games, whether in the form of team-building exercises, board games, or digital simulations, provide an enjoyable and immersive experience that captures employees' attention and increases their engagement levels. For example, a company may organise a team-building day with interactive games that encourage collaboration and communication, leading to strengthened relationships among employees.

2 Building creativity and innovation

Games often require creative thinking and out-of-the-box solutions to overcome challenges and achieve objectives. When employees engage in playful activities, they are encouraged to think creatively, which can be carried over into problem-solving scenarios within the workplace. For instance, a design company hosted a game-based brainstorming session to generate fresh ideas for a client project.

3 Enhancing communication and collaboration

Multiplayer games, both physical and digital, promote teamwork and collaboration. Playing together helps employees understand each other's strengths and weaknesses, leading to improved communication and more effective collaboration on projects. For example, a tech startup has been organising regular video-game nights, encouraging employees to form teams and strategise together to achieve common goals.

4 Developing critical thinking skills

Many games, such as puzzles, strategy games, and escape rooms, require participants to think critically and analyse various situations. These skills are transferable to real-life problem-solving scenarios within the workplace. For instance, an advertising agency might arrange an escape-room challenge for its employees, helping them develop critical thinking skills and the ability to work under pressure. And today’s workplace is always under pressure!

5 Managing stress and burnout

Employee wellbeing plays a crucial role in maintaining productivity and problem-solving abilities. Playful activities provide a much-needed break from work-related stress and help prevent burnout. When employees are relaxed and rejuvenated, they can approach their tasks with greater focus and efficiency. A financial services firm introduced a game area in the office, where employees could unwind during breaks.

6 Encouraging continuous learning

Many games involve a learning curve, and players often need to adapt and improve their strategies to succeed. Playing games brings forth a growth mindset and encourages employees to embrace challenges and continually seek improvement. As an example, a sales team can use gamified simulations to enhance negotiation and persuasion skills.

Here are some real life examples of game-based approaches:

Google's internship programme often includes "Google Games" where interns work on team-building activities and collaborative challenges. This playful approach encourages interns to learn from one another, build camaraderie, and develop creative solutions.

Zappos, the online shoe and clothing retailer, offers "Tour and Play" training sessions for new employees. During these sessions, employees tour the headquarters and engage in interactive games and activities that promote the company's core values and culture.

Closer home, HCL implemented "MAD JAM," a gamified innovation programme that encourages employees to collaborate and contribute innovative ideas to the company. Employees can pitch their ideas in a competitive format, fostering creativity and problem solving.

ICICI Bank had a gamified training platform called "iRevise," which offered personalised learning paths for employees. Gamification elements encourage employees to complete modules and tests, improving their knowledge and skills.

Incorporating games into the workplace can have a profound impact on SME employee productivity and problem-solving abilities. The elements of enjoyment, teamwork, creativity, and skill development present in games create a positive and engaging environment.

As businesses continue to explore new ways to improve workplace dynamics, incorporating games and play into the culture can be a transformative strategy.