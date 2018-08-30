App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How FedEx’d diamonds enabled the PNB fraud

The practice of round-tripping was used to produce fraudulent shipping invoices that were given to Punjab National Bank

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

A three-carat yellow diamond shipped around four times between shell companies allegedly controlled by absconding diamond merchant Nirav Modi was a key part of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, according to a Bloomberg report.

The diamond was shipped multiple times over five weeks in 2011 to give the appearance of separate transactions, the news agency says, citing a report by a US bankruptcy examiner.

The sales were part of a plan wherein Nirav Modi and his associates “fraudulently borrowed approximately $4 billion over a period of years by manufacturing sham transactions purportedly to ‘import’ diamonds and other gems into India using a web of more than 20 secretly controlled shell entities”, wrote John J Carney in the bankruptcy in the report.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

The diamond was first sold by Firestar Diamond Inc, a US-based company indirectly owned by Nirav Modi, to a Hong Kong-based shell company called Fancy Creations Company Ltd, the report said.

Since then began a series of round-tripping between 2011 and 2017 to produce fraudulent transactions and generate shipping invoices that were given to PNB. The invoices were ultimately used to procure short-term loans using letters of undertaking (LOUs).

The round-tripping practice between 2011 and 2017 finally totaled $213.8 million, the report said.

The shipping was done using FedEx, a deviation from standard practice if using bonded couriers.

The size and cost of some of the shipments were so large that “that the packing slips alone should have raised suspicion”, Carney said.

Carney’s report has provided “substantial evidence” against Nirav Modi to investigative authorities in India.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 05:10 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.