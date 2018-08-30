How FedEx’d diamonds enabled the PNB fraud

Moneycontrol News

A three-carat yellow diamond shipped around four times between shell companies allegedly controlled by absconding diamond merchant Nirav Modi was a key part of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, according to a Bloomberg report.

The diamond was shipped multiple times over five weeks in 2011 to give the appearance of separate transactions, the news agency says, citing a report by a US bankruptcy examiner.

The sales were part of a plan wherein Nirav Modi and his associates “fraudulently borrowed approximately $4 billion over a period of years by manufacturing sham transactions purportedly to ‘import’ diamonds and other gems into India using a web of more than 20 secretly controlled shell entities”, wrote John J Carney in the bankruptcy in the report.

The diamond was first sold by Firestar Diamond Inc, a US-based company indirectly owned by Nirav Modi, to a Hong Kong-based shell company called Fancy Creations Company Ltd, the report said.

Since then began a series of round-tripping between 2011 and 2017 to produce fraudulent transactions and generate shipping invoices that were given to PNB. The invoices were ultimately used to procure short-term loans using letters of undertaking (LOUs).

The round-tripping practice between 2011 and 2017 finally totaled $213.8 million, the report said.

The shipping was done using FedEx, a deviation from standard practice if using bonded couriers.

The size and cost of some of the shipments were so large that “that the packing slips alone should have raised suspicion”, Carney said.

Carney’s report has provided “substantial evidence” against Nirav Modi to investigative authorities in India.