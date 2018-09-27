How does a US Fed rate hike impact emerging markets?

The US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for a third time this year by 25 basis points. It reaffirmed that it would further gradual hikes in 2019, with the committee signalling the end of an "accommodative" stance.

The hike comes on the back of strong GDP growth in the US and forecasts that it would continue.

Impact on India and other emerging markets

Policy decisions taken by the Federal Reserve impact both the US and global financial markets. US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell conceded that this policy action may put the emerging markets under pressure but added that any impact could be offset by healthy US growth.

Emerging market currencies could take a hit

A hike in Fed rates will drive up the dollar's value against emerging market currencies.

A falling currency has many ramifications: imports become costlier, which increases deficits and drives up inflation.

Foreign flows to India could take a hit

A falling local currency will eat into the returns of foreign investors. (Any returns that they make via investment in stocks or bonds will be negated by a fall in the local currency.)

This could prompt them to pull out their investments, which would put further pressure on the currency -- potentially leading to a vicious cycle.

Further, countries that are excessively reliant on foreign investments to drive growth suffer the most during a currency fall. This phenomenon played out during the Asian financial crisis of the 1990s, when several countries in south-east Asia saw a rapid fall in their currencies and outflow of foreign capital.

A sharp fall in the currency, such as the one that took place in the rupee in 2013, puts the country at risk of deteriorating macros (inflation, growth, deficits etc).

Back then, India was dubbed as a 'Fragile Five' economy that was at the most risk from the broad dollar strength driven by the so-called 'taper tantrum'.

Government borrowing

Emerging economies try to take advantage of low-interest rates and borrow in US dollars. These proceeds help them boost growth.

However, during an era of tightening monetary policy in the US, emerging market currencies could come in under pressure, leading to higher borrowing costs for countries excessively reliant on foreign debt.

Repaying corporate debt

When the US interest rates were low, many companies of the emerging countries benefitted as they borrowed in dollars and repaid the debt in their stronger local currencies. If the rates go up, they find it difficult to generate revenue to repay this debt.

Between 2008 and 2015, the outstanding dollar-denominated debt issued by non-bank emerging market companies rose from USD 509 billion to USD 1.1 trillion.

During a period of dollar strength, any debt that is unhedged becomes more expensive to service.

Impact on financial stability

The Asian Development Bank said in its Outlook Update that an increase in rates implies a stronger dollar, which would drain capital from Asia.

Rising rates in the US would force emerging economies to increase their own rates, in order to protect their currencies, which would threaten financial stability.

"The region would face higher financing costs for investment and higher effective discount rates, which would lower asset valuations and weaken the region’s corporate balance sheets.”