How do we get rid of this customer service mess?

I am sure all of us have had the experience of receiving great many poor service instances from various service providers – whether it is our mobile service operator, auto dealer or bank. Haven’t all of us gotten frustrated by the lack of reliability, empathy, responsiveness and tact by the various service providers? Are there some lessons for SMEs in changing this for their growth?

If you listen closely every time you get a lousy customer service, you can hear some hidden words that keep coming up. These words are not uttered by the service reps - what’s unsaid is more critical for us. When you hear those unsaid words you will know immediately that this service provider is about to take you down the frustration path.

There are stories of some isolated great service moments. We all know of the premium retailer that has a no-questions-asked return policy where they had taken back even an item they never stocked in their outlets (Nordstrom), of airlines that have gone out of their way to replace a shirt and trouser for a passenger on whom an airhostess spilled a drink (Singapore Airlines), of a hotel where a housekeeping staff has the power to waive off the room rent if she finds a guest unhappy of something (Marriott), and so on. Many of us may not have such spectacular experiences, but in some smaller ways we have all experienced something that goes above and beyond our expectations, as a result of our complaint or special request.

For instance many of us would have succeeded in getting a complementary meal in a restaurant or an upgrade in a hotel or airline for complaining about something about their quality. Hotels have also offered many regular travellers special benefits such as a free spa session or dinner for two depending on the level of complaint raised. Such gestures from service providers can indeed delight customers and perhaps create long-term loyalty, resulting in building up of a strong set of advocates among customers who will promote word of mouth publicity for the service provider.

Now what about the other extreme where customer service is horrible? Like you send a car for a regular service and it comes back with a bigger problem that was non-existent before, or the service folks want you to replace the entire assembly even if the problem is related to a faulty valve? Such incidents leave customers wondering how this could be happening to him. In total contrast to the benefits of great customer service, a poor service will lead to customer defection, erosion of sales, increased levels of social media anger, and consumer forum cases. Horrible service experiences will never leave a customer’s mind for years to come.

If you really think and analyse about the horrible service experiences you have had in the past, you will find that there are some common traits across all of them. For instance, the service providers never tried to apologise or show empathy towards your situation. A recent book I have ordered at a leading e-retailer is a good example. While the e-commerce site promised delivery within two days, and confirmed delivery by the third day, the book never arrived at my address. It took several calls, and irritated mails before I got the book 10 days later. They never apologized – not even once – for the delay, or shown empathy to the customer. The e-retailer also failed to own up responsibility for the delivery, as they kept on saying it was delivered to the security of the apartment block. Instead of trusting the customer as soon as the complaint was raised and sending him another copy immediately, the e-retailer was trying to do what was most convenient for them. In essence this is true for all such incidents. The onus lies with the customer to sort out their problems.

How can we know in advance, at the beginning of our service experience, whether we are going to have a good or lousy experience? Try to listen to the eight words none of them ever will say to you. These unspoken eight words from the service provider will tell us if we are going to get lousy service: “How do we get rid of this mess?” Essentially you will find most service providers somehow want to kill the problem a customer is bringing up instead of looking at it as a service issue that needs process changes. Once you spot these hidden words in their talk, you know you are in for a rough ride.



“Please register your complaint at our toll free number”



“We are not responsible for this work here”



“Please go to our website to register your complaint”



“Our office in the city only can handle this, so you need to go there”



“We will send the service person sometime soon”



“We cannot take your complaint on phone, please write a mail to customer service”



So how do we spot the unstated eight words? You will find these words hidden in some of the common statements lousy service providers make:

There are many more like these.

If you hear any such phrases or similar ones from your service provider, you know it is time for you to be firm with them and protect your interests. It is then the right time to bring them to task. You have paid them for the service and you need to get the value for the same. The least they can do is make some serious effort in resolving your issues.

Next time when you do business with any service provider look out for other phrases similar to the above that hides the eight words “How do we get out of this mess?”

For those of you in the service business, it is best to search and purge all the lousy phrases that convey the hidden message that you don't care about your customers. You should be asking instead, “How do we get rid of this customer service mess!” This will help you succeed with a growing set of loyal customers.