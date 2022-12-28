 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Chanda Kochhar’s family built a renewable energy company with the Dhoots’ blessings

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Dec 28, 2022 / 05:57 PM IST

Both the Dhoot and Kochhar families were closely involved in NuPower Renewables from its early beginnings, contrary to claims, evidence shows

Chanda and Deepak Kochhar (Image: PTI)

NuPower Renewables Private Ltd, the energy company at the centre of a suspected Rs 3,250 crore loan scam involving ICICI Bank and Videocon Group, was formed on December 18, 2008, with seven shareholders.

According to the memorandum of association and articles of association of NuPower Renewables reviewed by Moneycontrol, the seven were Videocon chief Venugopal Dhoot, Saurabh Dhoot (son of Pradeepkumar Dhoot, brother of Venugopal Dhoot), Rajkumar Dhoot (brother of Venugopal Dhoot), Mahesh Chandra Punglia a (former employee of Videocon), Deepak Kochhar (husband of former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar), Suresh Hegde (former finance director of Videocon) and Pacific Capital Services Pvt Ltd.

In other words, NuPower was started as an equal partnership by the Kochhar and Dhoot families. Venugopal Dhoot, on multiple occasions, has denied connections with the Kochhars and any wrongdoing. The Kochhars too have denied wrongdoing in the alleged Rs 3,250 crore loan scam, contrary to the evidence that’s available.

On December 24, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested former Chanda Kochhar and her husband, Deepak Kochhar. 

Two days later, the agency arrested Venugopal Dhoot, owner of the Videocon Group, who allegedly entered a quid-pro-quo deal with the Kochhars. In return for the loans taken from ICICI Bank, Dhoot invested in the renewable power company run by Deepak Kochhar, according to CBI.

Who owns Pacific Capital? 