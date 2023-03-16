 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How are product folks, marketers and designers using ChatGPT in India?

Gowri Kishore
Mar 16, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST

Design documentation, uncovering process flaws, synthesising feedback… ChatGPT’s applications seem to go far beyond content creation and research.

Within just two months of its launch, ChatGPT, a chatbot application built by Microsoft-backed OpenAI, reached 100 million monthly active users, making it the fastest-growing consumer app ever. For perspective, TikTok touched this milestone at nine months, Instagram at 2½ years and Facebook at 4½ years.

What makes ChatGPT so fascinating? For one, it seems to be the Kamal Haasan of generative AI applications. A sakalakala vallavan or jack of all trades that can do reasonably well at nearly everything—answer queries, write essays, poetry or ads, write and debug code, summarise papers, and generate an endless stream of ideas.

Even better, it is in the form of a chatbot with which you can have conversations as you would with a human. Type in a prompt in everyday English and ChatGPT interprets it correctly and responds. You can add details, seek edits and ask follow-up questions until you get exactly what you want. If ChatGPT makes a mistake, it even apologises!

 