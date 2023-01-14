 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How an Ironman suit inspired Genrobotics to create tech products with a human impact

Darlington Jose Hector
Jan 14, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST

Genrobotics, which recently won a fellowship from Adani Group, is now looking to set up a cleantech subsidiary which will house its flagship product Bandicoot, widely known as the world’s first robotic scavenger.

Genrobotics was founded in 2017, by engineering batchmates Nikhil NP, Arun George, Vimal Govind and K. Rashid.

Note to readers: Humans of Tech is Moneycontrol’s new series that intends to showcase the people behind the technology and research scene in India. The column is designed to give the readers a ringside view of all the exciting tech advancements being carried out in India’s high-end labs and start-up garages, while also delving into what makes these technologists tick.

As a mechanical engineering student who loved sci-fi Hollywood flicks, Vimal Govind loved creating tactile exoskeletons that would resemble Ironman suits. His father was in the army, so his thoughts were around developing armor that would protect defence personnel during combat. There was some interest from the construction industry for these exoskeletons but there were no purchase orders coming in. Finally, the uncertainty around the project put paid to further aspirations. The project was thus shelved but the passion for developing something innovative in the robotics arena endured.

In 2016, Vimal came across a news item about two men who died while trying to clean sewers in a town in Kerala. During a chance meeting with one of the government officials of the state, a question came up about the possibility of developing an engineering solution for the crisis. That’s how Genrobotics was born in 2017, with Vimal joining hands with engineering batchmates Rashid, Nikhil and Arun.

The Thiruvananthapuram-headquartered company has since grown into a unit that specializes in the design and development of robotic-powered exoskeletons and human-controlled robotic systems. Its product Bandicoot is widely regarded as the world’s first robotic scavenger that is engineered to eliminate human intervention in the cleaning of sewers. It has also developed G Gaiter, a robotic gait rehabilitator that is designed to support the rehabilitation of patients with paraplegia and other gait disabilities.

The company is backed by Unicorn India Ventures, Anand Mahindra and Rajan Anandan, who have come in as angel investors, and recently Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu pumped in Rs 20 crore to drive the company forward. The company ended financial year 2021 with a profit of Rs 3.71 crore, when most start-ups are struggling to break even.

Let’s look at the technology behind these two products – Bandicoot and G Gaiter – to understand the societal impact they have created.