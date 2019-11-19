How Amazon’s Alexa Pays your bills

With India's e-commerce revenue expected to jump to $ 120 billion in 2020, growing at an annual 51 percent rate, Amazon is leaving no stone unturned to grab a large share of the market.

It recently announced that its Indian users can now pay their utility bills with Amazon Pay just by using voice commands on its virtual assistant Alexa.

It rolled out a new Alexa feature that supports payment of bills across categories such as electricity, water, post-paid mobile, cooking gas, broadband and DTH among other utility payments. The company said that users of Amazon Echo, Fire TV Stick and other devices with Alexa built-in can just say commands such as ‘Alexa, pay my mobile bill’ or ‘Alexa, pay my electricity bill’ to get started.

To ensure that this facility works seamlessly with the Amazon Pay digital wallet, the ecommerce behemoth undertook lots of R&D.

Here is how the system works – Alexa will retrieve the amount due for bills from the registered Amazon account of existing Amazon Pay users. Before processing the payment, it will seek the customer’s confirmation. Upon receiving this confirmation, Alexa will complete the transaction using Amazon Pay, and a will be sent to the users registered mobile phone number and email address.

Alexa will send a link to new Amazon Pay customers asking them to register their bill details on the Amazon shopping app before proceeding with bill payment.

To ease this transaction process and make it more secure, users can also enable a voice pin on their Alexa app. Moreover, users can use the digital voice assistant to find out the balance in the Amazon Pay wallet and also top it up from any bank account or credit/debit card linked to it.

“This new integration of Amazon Pay with Alexa will help reduce both time and effort for customers who use Amazon Pay for bill payments and repeat similar transactions every month. We are excited to share that this is an India-first feature which Alexa customers in India can enjoy before any other international customers,” Puneesh Kumar, Country Manager for Alexa Experiences and Devices, Amazon India said.

Mahendra Nerurkar, Director, Amazon Pay added, “Amazon Pay’s integration with Alexa will enable customers to use digital payments for their daily use cases making it hassle-free and swift. Paying of bills such as electricity, water, post-paid mobile, DTH, etc, will become seamless with just one voice command.”