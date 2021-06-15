How Amazon fares on anti-competitive practices, privacy concerns, workplace conditions

An employee scans packages at Amazon's distribution center in Staten Island, New York, United States (Image: Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

American e-commerce giant Amazon is staring at a fine of more than $425 million under the European Union's privacy law, as the company’s trade, data and workplace practices face increased scrutiny across the world.

Luxembourg's data-protection commission CNPD has circulated a draft decision among EU’s 26 national data authorities, proposing a fine highlighting Amazon's privacy practices, a June 10 report in the Wall Street Journal said.

The WSJ report came a day before the Karnataka High Court allowed the Competition Commission of India (CII) to go ahead with a probe against Amazon and rival Flipkart for alleged anti-competitive practises.

A person aware of the development told WSJ that the EU case pertains to Amazon's collection and use of personal data and alleged violations under the bloc’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) data privacy rules.

GDPR requires companies to seek people's consent before using their data.

On the same day, the London-based Financial Times reported that Britain's competition watchdog was planning a formal competition investigation into Amazon.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been analysing Amazon's business for months, the news report said, adding the regulator was focusing on how the company used the data it collected on its platform.

According to the report, the CMA was also looking at how the e-retailer decides which merchants are highlighted in the “buy box” panel on the platform.

Amazon did not comment on both these developments when responses were sought by WSJ and the Financial Times.

Amazon is also known for digital streaming, artificial intelligence and its cloud computing services. A market cap of $1.8 trillion makes it the fourth-largest company in the world.

The EU already has two investigations open against Amazon. One of them is looking at how the company is using data to advance its products to the potential detriment of rivals. The other is looking into the criteria for the use of the "buy box".

These developments add to a growing list of troubles the e-commerce giant has been facing. Over the years, the company led by billionaire Jeff Bezos has faced criticism and questions over its handling of user data, injuries suffered by its warehouse employees, poor working conditions and alleged anti-competitive conduct.

Also read: Cloudtail | JV between Narayana Murthy's Catamaran Ventures, Amazon faces tax demand: Report

Questions over workplace conditions

In a May report titled Primed for Pain: Amazon’s Epidemic of Workplace Injuries, the Strategic Organizing Center (SOC) said the pace of the e-commerce giant’s growth had come at a cost for its workforce.

Workers at Amazon’s warehouses not only get injured more frequently than in non-Amazon warehouses but they are also injured more severely, the report said.

SOC is a Washington-based coalition of four labour unions representing more than four million workers.

In 2020, for every 100 Amazon warehouse workers, there were 5.9 serious injuries requiring the employee to either miss work completely or get placed on light or restricted work, the report said. This injury rate was nearly 80 percent higher than the serious injury rate for other employers in the warehousing industry, it said.

“Amazon workers who were injured at work also took longer than other workers in the warehousing industry to recover. In 2020, Amazon workers who experienced lost-time injuries were forced off work for an average of 46.3 days—more than a month and a half. That is a week longer than the average recovery time for workers injured in the general warehouse industry and more than two weeks longer than the recovery time for the average worker who suffered a lost-time injury,” the report said.

Amazon is one of the 82 foreign and Chinese companies “potentially directly or indirectly benefiting” from forced Uighur labour in China, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute claimed in a 2020 report.

Subsequently, Amazon told The Information that it will not work with suppliers using forced labour.

In March, a report by The Guardian said a 14-hour shift was common for Amazon’s delivery personnel due to the pressure of meeting delivery targets. The report quoted a former Amazon delivery person in the US as saying that he had to urinate in plastic bottles for the fear of slowing down the delivery rate. Amazon uses contractors for delivery services.

“Any time a van is off route or stops for longer than three minutes, it notifies the delivery service provider. Amazon encourages the delivery service owners to cut down on said stops. I would personally get called by a dispatcher every time I stopped to go to the bathroom. Sitting on the phone with them made the stop take longer. It just wasn’t worth the angry looks in the morning or the worry I’d get fired,” James Meyers, a driver from Austin, Texas, told the newspaper.

Meyers quit in October 2020, citing poor working conditions and immense workloads.

The Guardian report also quoted drivers for Amazon contractors complaining of surveillance and the pressure they faced through cameras and a tracking app.

A driver in Portland, US, expressed concerns over surveillance cameras being installed in delivery vehicles as she often had to use the bathroom in the van due to the lack of public restrooms and the pressure to not take time off routes to use them.

“In order to take a bathroom break, especially being a woman, we would have to be in an area that has a grocery store. That isn’t always the case and even if it were, that would take at least 10 minutes off our drive time, in which our dispatch would wonder why we’re falling behind,” the driver, who did not wish to be named due to the fear of retaliation, told the newspaper.

“So instead, I keep a cup with me and wipes and I go to the bathroom in the back of my van. I’m very concerned about the AI technology being installed in the vans, and being seen while I am urinating is just one of my concerns.”

Similar concerns were reported in 2019 by journalist James Bloodworth in his 2018 book 'Hired: Six Months Undercover in Low-Wage Britain'.

Responding to The Guardian report, an Amazon spokesperson said drivers had built-in time through their routes for breaks and provided a list of nearby restrooms in the delivery app.

“We are proud to empower more than 2,000 delivery service partners around the country (US) – small businesses that create thousands more jobs and offer a great work environment with pay of at least $15/hour, healthcare benefits, and paid time off,” the spokesperson told The Guardian.

However, in April, Amazon apologised to a US politician for falsely denying that drivers are, at times, forced to urinate in plastic bottles.

Antitrust issue

The Seattle-based company is also facing an antitrust lawsuit in the United States. In May, the District of Columbia sued Amazon, accusing it of artificially raising prices for products by abusing its monopoly power.

In the US, antitrust laws are regulations that encourage fair competition in business by limiting the market power of a particular company and controlling monopolies.

In the lawsuit, believed to be the first government antitrust suit against Amazon in the US, the district government claimed that the company had effectively blocked merchants from charging lower prices for the same products elsewhere online. That, in turn, raised prices for those products not just on Amazon’s website, but also in other marketplaces, the lawsuit claimed.

“Amazon has used its dominant position in the online retail market to win at all costs,” The New York Times quoted Karl Racine, the attorney general for the District of Columbia as saying. “It maximises its profits at the expense of third-party sellers and consumers, while harming competition, stifling innovation and illegally tilting the playing field in its favour.”

In a statement, Amazon spokesperson Jodi Seth said Racine “has it exactly backwards — sellers set their own prices for the products they offer in our store”. Seth added that Amazon reserved the right “not to highlight offers to customers that are not priced competitively.”

The US Federal Trade Commission has been probing whether Amazon violated antitrust laws but the investigation has not turned into a legal complaint. States such as California, New York and Washington—where Amazon is headquartered– have initiated inquiries of their own.

Amazon, among other large companies, could soon be forced to overhaul its business practices as a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the US House of Representatives recently unveiled an expansive set of antitrust reforms – being seen as the most comprehensive effort to reform century-old antitrust laws in decades.

The five-bill package aims to make it more difficult for dominant platforms to complete mergers and prohibit them from owning businesses that present clear conflicts of interest, CNBC reported.

The bills are yet to be voted on by the full House, the Senate and signed off into law by the president.