How Air India under the Tatas soared to the top of the punctuality charts

Ameya Joshi
Nov 23, 2022 / 07:45 PM IST

Rejigging the schedule and getting off to on-time departures at the start of the day helped improve Air India’s on-time performance.

The government released the Preliminary Information Memorandum for the sale of Air India in January 2020. As the month closed, the airline’s on-time performance at the country’s top four airports was 47.9 percent.

The very next month – the last full month of operations before the pandemic – Air India’s on-time performance was 51 percent, and it was at the bottom of the list, as was the case in the previous month.

The pandemic and the sale process ran in parallel and the airline was formally handed over to the Tata Group in January 2022. While the airline had an on-time performance of 92.9 percent in January, it still stood fifth among all carriers.

Even as the group looked for planes and a CEO before eventually finalising Campbell Wilson to take over, there was a clear mandate to improve Air India’s punctuality. After Campbell joined, he set up teams to ensure on-time departures.

When the Directorate General of Civil Aviation released the punctuality summary for October, the most eye-popping thing was Air India occupying the numero uno spot in on-time performance. At 90.8 percent, the airline managed to get to the top spot, having missed it by a whisker in September.

Wider network, more complexities