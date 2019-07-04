App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How a startup used apps on Sai Baba and Ilaiyaraaja to scoop up user data for credit ratings

These apps, one of which streams Sai Baba stories and another which streams Ilaiyaraaja songs, were being used to gather user data like GPS locations and business messages from banks and online shopping sites to monitor people’s spending patterns, contacts and other similar information.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

CreditVidya, a Hyderabad-based fintech startup, scalped data from unsuspecting consumer by embedding a tracking software inside popular apps, reports HuffPost India.

One of these apps streamed stories of Sai Baba, and another which streamed songs composed by Ilaiyaraaja, and were being used to gather user data like GPS locations, business messages from banks and online shopping sites to monitor people’s spending patterns, contacts and other similar information.

For several months in 2017, this startup ran the snooping code (called a Software Development Kit or SDK) until an update in the Android operating system made it difficult to rip off data.

Close

CreditVidya used all the data to power its self-learning algorithms, which in turn helped lenders determine the credit-worthiness of loan applicants. Such snooping tools like the one used by this company are called ‘Middleware’.

related news

Middleware refers to a key bit  of code that carries out funcations vital for the operation the app. However, developers’ reliance on third-party developed middleware increases the risk that user data is exposed to.

Many of these apps were developed by third party developer Winjit, and on installing these, users would have been asked for access permissions. However, usually unaware that such things could have an impact on their credit-worthiness vis-à-vis their personal data, many users may have granted permissions without much thought.

The report also quoted Fredrike Kaltheuner, a data expert from the Data Exploitation Programme of Privacy International, which advocates for user privacy. He said that such algorithms are proprietary and hence inauditable, thereby raising a question on whether such credit-rating apps even work. “Given how un-transparent the industry is, it’s hard to say if this information is actually helping anyone get a loan. There are a lot of companies in this space now, but their algorithms are a black box, and the data they use is usually not clear either,” he said.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 09:05 pm

tags #Business #CreditVidya #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.