Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Housing prices index up 3.9% in Q4 of 2019-20 on an annual basis: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released its quarterly house price index (HPI) for the fourth quarter of 2019-20. The HPI is calculated on base year 2010-11.

PTI

All-India housing prices index rose by 3.9 percent during the fourth quarter of 2019-20 compared to the year ago period, but contracted 0.2 percent compared to the previous quarter, the RBI said on Tuesday.

The index is based on transaction level data received from housing registration authorities in ten major cities (viz., Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai).

"The all-India HPI contracted by (-) 0.2 percent on a sequential basis (q-o-q), largely due to decline in the house prices in Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Jaipur; Mumbai recorded the highest sequential rise," the statement said.

However, on an annual basis (YoY), the all-India HPI increased by 3.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019-20. The index had risen by 3 percent in the previous quarter and 3.6 percent In Jan-March 2019.

The HPI varied widely across cities and ranged from 22.6 percent (in Jaipur) to (-) 13.8 percent (in Kochi), the statement said.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 08:50 pm

tags #Business #housing prices index #Real Estate

