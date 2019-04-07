Housing Ministry seeks details of works done by its various divisions

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has sought details of works done by its various divisions in the last 15 months to prepare an annual report.

The move comes at a time when Lok Sabha elections are approaching fast. The first phase of elections will take place on April 11.

Ministry's deputy secretary R Prem Anand has written to all officers concerned of various divisions seeking details of works in the 15 months.

"As per guidelines, the annual report will incorporate data/material from January 2018 to March 2019," Anand said in the written communication.

An official said the annual report will showcase works on a range of issues pertaining to CPWD, Delhi Development Authority, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, NBCC and among others.

"In order to complete the task of finalising, printing and supplying the Annual Report, all the wing heads/division heads are requested to kindly ensure that the matter may include actual figures for January 2018 to March 2019 in respect of their divisions and attached offices/subordinate offices..." it stated.

Following the order, the Central Public Works Department has asked its officers to furnish details by incorporating actual figures of March 2019.

The CPWD is the government's largest construction agency and it looks after maintenance of central government buildings and erecting of fences along the country's international borders, among others.

The agency also carries out projects in foreign countries under friendship programmes with India.