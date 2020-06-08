App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Housing finance firms comfortably placed to meet debt obligations: ICRA

The total maturing debt of HFCs for 2020-21 is estimated to be Rs 2.9-3.2 lakh crore, of which Rs 1.4 lakh crore is accounted for by debt markets, rating agency ICRA said in the report.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

Having raised nearly Rs 34,000 crore from the debt market and the National Housing Bank (NHB) in the past two months, housing finance companies (HFCs) are comfortably placed to meet their debt obligations despite lower collections, according to a report.

The total maturing debt of HFCs for 2020-21 is estimated to be Rs 2.9-3.2 lakh crore, of which Rs 1.4 lakh crore is accounted for by debt markets, rating agency ICRA said in the report.

"As HFCs raised approximately Rs 34,000 crore through debt market route and from NHB during April and May 2020, it is expected that most of the HFCs will maintain an adequate liquidity profile for meeting their debt obligations even with lower collection levels (50-80 per cent ) in the portfolio," ICRA Vice-President (Financial Sector Ratings) Supreeta Nijjar said in the report.

Close

The findings are based on the analysis of the rating agency-rated HFCs accounting for around 90 per cent of the sectoral asset under management (AUM).

related news

The findings have indicated that HFCs weighted average on balance sheet cash and liquid investments stood at about seven per cent of the AUM as on March 31, 2020, and at 12 per cent, including the sanctioned funding lines.

The available liquidity is sufficient and could typically cover about two months of debt repayments (excluding securitisation and direct assignment outflows) of most HFCs, while access to the sanctioned funding lines could enhance the cover to three months (assuming no additional collections from advances), Nijjar said.

Around 31 per cent of the HFCs' portfolio was under moratorium for two-three months as on April 30, 2020. Further, most of the HFCs have not applied for a moratorium from their lenders.

"While the HFCs in the affordable housing segment have a higher share of portfolio under moratorium owing to the relatively marginal borrower profile, which may have been impacted more during the lockdown, they are carrying adequate liquidity to service their debt obligations till August 2020," she said.

The rating agency expects the inflows from advances not under moratorium to likely support the liquidity profile of HFCs.

However, the Reserve Bank of India's extension of the moratorium till August 31 could lead to an increase in the share of portfolio under moratorium, thereby reducing the liquidity cover, it said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 09:24 pm

tags #Business #Icra #National Housing Bank #Real Estate

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Lockdown 5.0 | West Bengal extends lockdown in containment zones till June 30

Lockdown 5.0 | West Bengal extends lockdown in containment zones till June 30

Global economy to plunge into worst recession since WW-II: World Bank

Global economy to plunge into worst recession since WW-II: World Bank

Mumbai COVID-19 cases go past 50,000 mark

Mumbai COVID-19 cases go past 50,000 mark

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Jio Platforms will supercharge India’s startup ecosystem

Jio Platforms will supercharge India’s startup ecosystem

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.