Housing finance companies to face headwinds amid rising interest rates, says report

PTI
Feb 28, 2023 / 08:35 PM IST

India Ratings in a report on Tuesday said these factors along with rising inflation will impact borrowers cash-flows, which will also hit the asset quality marginally.

Housing finance companies are in for some headwinds given the rising interest rates and property prices and the resultant moderation in home affordability, which will lead to a marginal dip in their loan sales growth to 12.3 per cent next fiscal, says a report.

The agency expects a marginal uptick in the stressed accounts, which already has been visible since early FY23 due to the rising inflation and interest rates on borrower cash flows.

For the top 12 HFCs, NPAs peaked at 2.9 per cent in FY21, and then marginally improved to 2.8 per cent in FY22. The overall stressed book (defaults and restructured loans) remained around 4 per cent in both FY22 and FY21.