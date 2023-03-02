 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Housing.com ties up with fintech firm Niro to offer facility to pay rent on credit

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST

"Now, rent can be paid on Housing.com by users with a zero-convenience fee, an interest-free credit period of up to 40 days, as well as an option to convert rent payments into easy monthly instalments (EMIs)," the company said in a statement.

Housing.com had earlier started offering customers the facility to pay rent using credit cards. (Representative image)

Proptech firm Housing.com has tied up with fintech startup Niro to offer customers the facility to pay their rent on credit.

Housing.com, which is part of Australian firm REA, has started this credit solution -- Rent Now Pay Later (RNPL) service, in partnership with Bengaluru-based Niro.

"Now, rent can be paid on Housing.com by users with a zero-convenience fee, an interest-free credit period of up to 40 days, as well as an option to convert rent payments into easy monthly instalments (EMIs)," the company said in a statement.

Housing.com had earlier started offering customers the facility to pay rent using credit cards.