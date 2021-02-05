Households expect inflation to increase in the next one year, says RBI survey

More households expect general prices as well as inflation to increase in the next one year, the Households' Inflation Expectations Survey showed on February 5. Respondents were more uncertain about future inflation than in the past few survey rounds as reflected in the widened confidence interval, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) survey revealed.

This is the January 2021 round of the RBI’s bi-monthly Inflation Expectations Survey of Households. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the survey was conducted through field interviews wherever possible and telephonic interviews elsewhere from January 02 to January 11, 2021, in 18 major cities, the RBI said.

The survey has captured subjective assessments on price movements and inflation of 5,940 urban households, based on their individual consumption baskets, the RBI said.

According to the survey findings, households expect more pressure on price of services over one year horizon when compared to one quarter horizon. Households’ inflation expectation survey results are key for the central bank while charting out the course of monetary policy.

India's Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the country's retail inflation, eased to 4.59 percent in December versus 6.93 percent in November. The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), or the inflation in the food basket, eased to 3.41 percent in December, down from 9.50 percent in November.

Announcing the monetary policy today, the RBI projected the CPI inflation at 5.2 per cent for Q4 of this fiscal, 5.2 per cent to 5 per cent in the first half of next fiscal year and 4.3 per cent for third quarter of next fiscal year.