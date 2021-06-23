MARKET NEWS

Household debt rose to 37.9 percent of GDP in third quarter of FY21: RBI

The preliminary estimate of household financial savings was at 8.2 percent of GDP in Q3FY21, slowing down for the second consecutive quarter, the central bank said.

June 23, 2021 / 01:46 PM IST
“The moderation was driven by a significant weakening in the flow of household financial assets, which more than offset the moderation in the flow of household financial liabilities,” the RBI said. [Representative image: Danish Siddiqui, Reuters]

The ratio of household debt to gross domestic product (GDP) rose sharply to 37.9 percent at end-December 2020 from 37.1 percent at end-September 2020, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on June 23.

This marks the second straight quarter of an increase in household debt, which had risen sharply to 37.1 percent in the September quarter of FY21 from 35.4 percent in the June quarter of the same year. Earlier, the RBI attributed the rise in household debt to an increase in credit flow after the easing of lockdowns in mid-2020.

The indebtedness of households would have been even higher had it not been for a marked decline in borrowings from non-banking financial companies, the central bank said.

At the same time, the preliminary estimates of the household savings to GDP ratio also showed a dip to 8.2 percent in Q3FY21 from 10.4 percent in Q2. This was the second quarter of moderation in the savings ratio, which had spiked in the pandemic-hit first quarter of 2020-21.

“The moderation was driven by a significant weakening in the flow of household financial assets, which more than offset the moderation in the flow of household financial liabilities,” the RBI said.
