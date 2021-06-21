House price index grows 2.7 percent Y-o-Y in January-March 2021: RBI

Representative image of a building under construction with crane at the top (Source: ShutterStock)

The all-India House Price Index increased by 2.7 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 as compared with 3.9 percent a year ago, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on 21 June. The y-o-y growth in city wise HPI varied from an increase of 15.7 percent in Bengaluru to a contraction of 3.6 percent in Jaipur, the central bank said.

The quarterly HPI is based on transaction-level data received from housing registration authorities in 10 major cities that include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai.

On a sequential basis, the all-India HPI growth rate moderated to 0.2 percent in Q4FY21. Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Jaipur recorded a sequential decline in HPI, whereas it increased for the other cities, the RBI said.

Earlier this month, Knight Frank, an international property consultancy, said in a report that India has moved down 12 spots in the global home price index to the 55th rank in the March quarter of 2021 from the 43rd rank in the same quarter of 2020, with a decline of 1.6 percent y-o-y in home prices.