 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

House panel says Big Tech's ad business monopolist threat, wants CCI amped up for digital age

Moneycontrol News
Dec 23, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST

The Parliamentary Committee on Finance has recommended a Digital Competition Act to ensure a fair, transparent and contestable digital ecosystem

The new app tracking policies went live in April

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance termed the advertisement business of Big Tech as a “monopolist threat”, saying it gives these companies “an unfair edge over the market”.

The committee has recommended that India should enhance its competition law to address the unique needs of the digital market.

In its report “Anti Competitive Practices by Big Tech Companies”, tabled in the Parliament on December 22, the committee said that Big Tech companies "owned every step in a system that connected ad sellers and buyers", giving them an unfair edge.

It said a systematically important digital intermediary (SIDI) should not process the personal data of users with the help of third parties which make use of the core services of the platform.

"It should provide advertisers, information on a daily basis, regarding price paid by the advertiser and the remuneration received by the publisher," the committee said.

The report recommends defining Big Tech companies as Systemically Important Digital Intermediaries (SIDIs) on the basis of their revenues, market capitalisation and end users.