App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 06:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

House of Masaba raises $1 million in funding Flipkart's Binny Bansal: Report

This investment is seen as a expansion plan for the fashion label to scale both domestically and internationally.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Flipkart: The co-founders of India’s biggest e-commerce platform, Sachin and Binny Bansal exited the company in 2018. Sachin left before Walmart took over the e-tailer. However, Binny Bansal left amid allegations of serious personal misconduct. An independent probe did not find any evidence against him. (Image: AP)
Flipkart: The co-founders of India’s biggest e-commerce platform, Sachin and Binny Bansal exited the company in 2018. Sachin left before Walmart took over the e-tailer. However, Binny Bansal left amid allegations of serious personal misconduct. An independent probe did not find any evidence against him. (Image: AP)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ten-year-old fashion label House of Masaba has raised $1 million in its first external funding led by Flipkart co-founder and former CEO Binny Bansal.

The celebrity fashion brand founder, Masaba, said in a statement: "After being in the business of fashion for 10 years, it was the right time to bring on board institutional investors. I believe that the brand has immense scalability, both domestically and internationally. The idea was to partner with entrepreneurs who have successfully scaled businesses in the country."

“I believe the brand has immense scalability, both domestically and internationally. The idea was to partner with entrepreneurs who have successfully scaled businesses in India.” She added.

Close

The company showcased profits after just being in business for six years and revenues showed year-on-year growth in the last three years. Therefore, this is seen as an expansion plan to scale both domestically and internationally.

The funding round was carried by Ashika Capital and the funds will be used to scale infrastructure, distribution network and hiring, as per reports.
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 06:24 pm

tags #Flipkart #invest #masaba #million

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.