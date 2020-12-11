Hotstar makes up 30% of Disney+ subscribers, to be template for South Asian market

Disney+ Hotstar accounts for 30 percent or 26 million subscribers our of the total 86.8 million audience base of Disney+, according to Rebecca Campbell, Chairman - International Operations and Direct-to-Consumer, Disney, The Economic Times reported.

The data is till December 2 and was announced at the company's annual investor day on December 10.

The 26 million subscriber base is up from 18.5 million in the quarter ended September and includes almost 7.5 million new paid subscribers, the report said.

India thus makes up a big chunk of the platform's user base and generated $2.19 revenue per user in India for the September quarter. New additions could largely be in thanks to the recently concluded 13th Indian Premier League T20 tournament, it added.

"With a rapidly growing middle class, India is a promising market opportunity and we are uniquely positioned to succeed in the country due to our existing presence with Star TV and Hotstar," Campbell said.

She further added that India would be the template for Disney+'s entry to other South Asian markets. The company entered Indonesia and Singapore in September and November respectively.

"Disney+ Hotstar currently offers content in seven Indian languages and is adding about 17,000 hours of original local programming every year. This strategy is our template for other South Asian markets that are also driven by local content and mobile consumption, with Indonesia being the first market," she said.

The service will also be available in Australia, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand through 2021.