Hotstar claims 267 m viewers for IPL so far

Streaming platform Hotstar on April 16 claimed that 267 million viewers watched the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the first three weeks, which is significantly higher than 202 million viewers registered for the entire season last year.

So far, the tournament has been good, with two-times growth in watch time over the same period last year, the company claimed in a statement Tuesday.

The 12th edition of the IPL commenced on March 23 and will conclude on May 12.

Hotstar claimed that it had a global live-streaming record with concurrent viewership of 12.7 million during the Royal Challengers Bangalore-Mumbai Indians match on March 28 which surpassed its previous record of 11.2 million concurrent viewers who watched the India-New Zealand T20 match.

"The remarkable rate at which the viewership has grown over the years is testament to the audience pull that IPL enjoys. These numbers in just three weeks signify our reach and scale, as well as our ability to deliver an immersive cricket viewing experience," Hotstar chief product officer Varun Narang said.