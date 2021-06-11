MARKET NEWS

Hotel near G7 summit shuts down due to COVID-19 outbreak

G7 leaders begin three days of meetings on June 11 in Carbis Bay, a small seaside village.

PTI
June 11, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST
The hotel owners said on June 10 that the hotel would reopen after the deep clean and after they have enough staff to run it. [Representative image: Reuters]

A hotel hosting media and security staff for the Group of Seven summit in England has temporarily shut down because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The Pedn Olva in St. Ives shut down for a deep clean, according to its owners, the St Austell Brewery. The shutdown came after an undisclosed number of staff contracted COVID-19.

The owners said on June 10 that the hotel would reopen after the deep clean and after they have enough staff to run it.

G7 leaders begin three days of meetings on June 11 in Carbis Bay, a small seaside village.

While locals in the community are accustomed to crowds and traffic in the summer, disruptions caused by the summit are rather more extreme.

G7 nations likely to commit 1 billion vaccine doses for world

Some 5,000 extra police officers have been deployed to the area, and authorities have even hired a cruise ship with a capacity of 3,000 to accommodate some of the extra officers.
PTI
#coronavirus
first published: Jun 11, 2021 07:23 am

